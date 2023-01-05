Bresha Webb Looked Stunning In A Custom Bridal Shower Dress That Favored Her Mother’s Wedding Gown

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Bresha Webb recently celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a beautiful bridal shower. The HelloBeautiful cover star alum wore a custom dress that resembled her mother’s 1982 wedding gown.

Bresha Webb is fashionably gearing up for her wedding day by slaying her bridal shower. The “Run the World” actress posted a touching video on her Instagram showcasing highlights of her recent bridal shower, which looked like a joyful event. Webb was all smiles as she pranced around in a custom bridal shower dress constructed by fashion atelier Balde. The garb was jaw-dropping and clad in purpose. It honored Webb’s parent’s anniversary and was a spinoff of her mother’s 1982 wedding gown.

The bridal shower frock featured intricate lace detailing and floral embroidery at the top of the dress, similar to Webb’s mother’s wedding gown. A sweetheart neckline covered her bosom, and the dress hit right at her thighs. The lace collar tied in the back gave way to white buttons trickling down Web’s spine. The bride-to-be completed the dress with white strappy sandals, diamond studs, and her engagement ring. She wore her hair in a high ponytail with tresses framing her face.

Bresha’s Is A Vintage Fashion Fanatic

We are not surprised that Webb had the idea to recreate her mother’s wedding gown. In her HelloBeautiful feature story, she admitted that vintage shopping in New York City thrift stores was one of the highlights of her teen life. “My friends and I would give ourselves a Sex and the City day,” she joyfully remembered. “We would go to New York City for lunch, go shopping and then hop back on that Chinatown bus and go back to Baltimore.”

If Webb’s bridal shower looks like this, we can’t wait to see the wedding gown!

Bresha Webb Looked Stunning In A Custom Bridal Shower Dress That Favored Her Mother’s Wedding Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com