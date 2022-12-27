2023 Basketball Hall Of Fame Nominees Include Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade And More

Some of our generation’s greatest ballers will get a chance to breathe rare air with Icons. The NBA has announced the nominees for the 2023 Hall Of Fame.
As reported on Hype Beast The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2023, including several high-profile, first-time nominees including Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich and Dwyane Wade. A first look at the list of eligible nominees was provided by NBA Today on ESPN, hosted by Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins and Zach Lowe.
The entire Class of 2023, including those selected by the direct-elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, April 1, in a nationally televised broadcast at 11:00 a.m. EST. Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2023 will be announced on Friday, February 17, at 5:30 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, Utah, during NBA All-Star Weekend.
Enshrinement weekend will begin at the Mohegan Sun on Friday, August 11, with the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, followed by the Enshrinement ceremony on Saturday, August 12, at Springfield’s historic Symphony Hall.
A complete list of eligible candidates can be found below (* Indicates First-Time Nominee).
NORTH AMERICAN NOMINATIONS
- Ken Anderson (COA)
- John Beilein (COA)*
- Gene Bess (COA)
- Chauncey Billups (PLA)
- Tom Chambers (PLA)
- John Clougherty (REF)
- Michael Cooper (PLA)
- Joey Crawford (REF)
- Jack Curran (COA)
- Mark Eaton (PLA)
- Cliff Ellis (COA)
- Michael Finley (PLA)
- Pau Gasol (PLA)*
- Leonard Hamilton (COA)
- Lou Henson (COA)
- Ed Hightower (REF)
- David Hixon (COA)
- Mark Jackson (PLA)
- Marques Johnson (PLA)
- Gene Keady (COA)
- Jim Larranaga (COA)*
- Maurice Lucas (PLA)
- Shawn Marion (PLA)
- Rollie Massimino (COA)
- Dick Motta (COA)
- Dirk Nowitzki (PLA)*
- Jake O’Donnell (REF)
- Tony Parker (PLA)*
- Jim Phelan (COA)
- Gregg Popovich (COA)*
- Bo Ryan (COA)
- Stan Spirou (COA)*
- Reggie Theus (PLA)
- Dwyane Wade (PLA)*
- Buck Williams (PLA)
- John Williamson (PLA)*
- Paul Westhead (COA)
WOMEN’S NOMINATIONS
- Leta Andrews (COA)
- Jennifer Azzi (PLA)
- Gary Blair (COA)
- Doug Bruno (COA)*
- Becky Hammon (PLA)
- Becky Martin (COA)
- Debbie Miller-Palmore (PLA)
- Kim Mulkey (PLA)
- Valerie Still (PLA)
- Marian Washington (COA)
INTERNATIONAL DIRECT-ELECT
- Jackie Chazalon
- Mirza Delibasic
- Dusan Ivkovic
- Semen Khalipski
- Vladimir Kondrashin
- Eduardo Lamas
- Marcos Leite
- Shimon Mirrahi
- Amaury Pasos
- Manuel Sainz
- Togo Soares
- Ranko Zeravica
WOMEN’S VETERANS DIRECT-ELECT
- 1976 US Olympic Team (TEA)*
- 1982 Cheyney University NCAA Final Four Team (TEA)*
- Alline Banks Sprouse (PLA)
- Edmonton Commercial Grads (TEA)
- John Head (COA)
- Yolanda Laney (PLA)*
- Nashville Business College (TEA)
- Lometa Odom (PLA)
- Harley Redin (COA)
- Hazel Walker (PLA)
- Valerie Walker (PLA)*
- Dean Weese (COA)*
CONTRIBUTOR DIRECT-ELECT
- Pete Babcock
- Dick Baumgartner
- Henry Bibby
- Marty Blake
- Vic Bubas
- Doug Collins
- Wayne Duke
- Bill Foster
- Bob Gibbons
- Simon Gourdine
- Tim Grgurich
- Junius Kellogg
- Johnny “Red” Kerr
- Tom Konchalski
- Bobby Lewis
- Fred McCall
- Jack McCloskey
- Jon McGlocklin
- Speedy Morris
- Dennis Murphy
- Curly Neal
- Jack Powers
- Will Robinson
- Gene Shue
- Jim Valvano
- Donnie Walsh
VETERANS DIRECT-ELECT
- 1936 US Olympic Team (TEA)
- 1972 US Olympic Team (TEA)
- Dick Barnett (PLA)
- Tom Blackburn (COA)
- Sid Borgia (REF)
- Charles Brown (PLA)*
- Freddie Brown (PLA)*
- Jack Coleman (PLA)
- Charles Eckman (REF)
- Leroy Edwards (PLA)
- Leo Ferris (CONT)
- Hy Gotkin (PLA)
- Travis Grant (PLA)
- Jack Hartman (COA)*
- Cam Henderson (COA)
- Robert Hopkins (PLA)
- Charles Keinath (PLA)
- Greg Kelser (PLA)*
- Kentucky Wesleyan 1966, 1968, 1969 (TEA)
- Bob Love (PLA)
- Loyola of Chicago (TEA)
- Billy Markward (CONT)
- Ed McCluskey (COA)
- Jack McKinney (CONT)
- Bill Melchionni (PLA)*
- Francis Meehan (PLA)
- Lucias Mitchell (COA)
- Donald “Dudey” Moore (COA)
- Joe Mullaney (COA)
- Willie Naulls (PLA)
- North Catholic High School Junior Varsity (Philadelphia, PA) (TEA)
- Don Otten (PLA)*
- Philadelphia SPHAS (TEA)
- Kevin Porter (PLA)*
- Glenn Roberts (PLA)
- Lennie Rosenbluth (PLA)
- Kenny Sailors (PLA)
- Fred Schaus (CONT)
- Sam Schulman (CONT)
- Paul Silas (PLA)
- Dick Van Arsdale (PLA)
- Tom Van Arsdale (PLA)
- Lambert Will (CONT)*
- Max Zaslofsky (PLA)
