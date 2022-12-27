2023 Basketball Hall Of Fame Nominees Include Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade And More

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Some of our generation’s greatest ballers will get a chance to breathe rare air with Icons. The NBA has announced the nominees for the 2023 Hall Of Fame.

As reported on Hype Beast The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2023, including several high-profile, first-time nominees including Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich and Dwyane Wade. A first look at the list of eligible nominees was provided by NBA Today on ESPN, hosted by Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins and Zach Lowe.

The entire Class of 2023, including those selected by the direct-elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, April 1, in a nationally televised broadcast at 11:00 a.m. EST. Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2023 will be announced on Friday, February 17, at 5:30 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, Utah, during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Enshrinement weekend will begin at the Mohegan Sun on Friday, August 11, with the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, followed by the Enshrinement ceremony on Saturday, August 12, at Springfield’s historic Symphony Hall.

A complete list of eligible candidates can be found below (* Indicates First-Time Nominee).

NORTH AMERICAN NOMINATIONS

Ken Anderson (COA)

John Beilein (COA)*

Gene Bess (COA)

Chauncey Billups (PLA)

Tom Chambers (PLA)

John Clougherty (REF)

Michael Cooper (PLA)

Joey Crawford (REF)

Jack Curran (COA)

Mark Eaton (PLA)

Cliff Ellis (COA)

Michael Finley (PLA)

Pau Gasol (PLA)*

Leonard Hamilton (COA)

Lou Henson (COA)

Ed Hightower (REF)

David Hixon (COA)

Mark Jackson (PLA)

Marques Johnson (PLA)

Gene Keady (COA)

Jim Larranaga (COA)*

Maurice Lucas (PLA)

Shawn Marion (PLA)

Rollie Massimino (COA)

Dick Motta (COA)

Dirk Nowitzki (PLA)*

Jake O’Donnell (REF)

Tony Parker (PLA)*

Jim Phelan (COA)

Gregg Popovich (COA)*

Bo Ryan (COA)

Stan Spirou (COA)*

Reggie Theus (PLA)

Dwyane Wade (PLA)*

Buck Williams (PLA)

John Williamson (PLA)*

Paul Westhead (COA)

WOMEN’S NOMINATIONS

Leta Andrews (COA)

Jennifer Azzi (PLA)

Gary Blair (COA)

Doug Bruno (COA)*

Becky Hammon (PLA)

Becky Martin (COA)

Debbie Miller-Palmore (PLA)

Kim Mulkey (PLA)

Valerie Still (PLA)

Marian Washington (COA)

INTERNATIONAL DIRECT-ELECT

Jackie Chazalon

Mirza Delibasic

Dusan Ivkovic

Semen Khalipski

Vladimir Kondrashin

Eduardo Lamas

Marcos Leite

Shimon Mirrahi

Amaury Pasos

Manuel Sainz

Togo Soares

Ranko Zeravica

WOMEN’S VETERANS DIRECT-ELECT

1976 US Olympic Team (TEA)*

1982 Cheyney University NCAA Final Four Team (TEA)*

Alline Banks Sprouse (PLA)

Edmonton Commercial Grads (TEA)

John Head (COA)

Yolanda Laney (PLA)*

Nashville Business College (TEA)

Lometa Odom (PLA)

Harley Redin (COA)

Hazel Walker (PLA)

Valerie Walker (PLA)*

Dean Weese (COA)*

CONTRIBUTOR DIRECT-ELECT

Pete Babcock

Dick Baumgartner

Henry Bibby

Marty Blake

Vic Bubas

Doug Collins

Wayne Duke

Bill Foster

Bob Gibbons

Simon Gourdine

Tim Grgurich

Junius Kellogg

Johnny “Red” Kerr

Tom Konchalski

Bobby Lewis

Fred McCall

Jack McCloskey

Jon McGlocklin

Speedy Morris

Dennis Murphy

Curly Neal

Jack Powers

Will Robinson

Gene Shue

Jim Valvano

Donnie Walsh

VETERANS DIRECT-ELECT

1936 US Olympic Team (TEA)

1972 US Olympic Team (TEA)

Dick Barnett (PLA)

Tom Blackburn (COA)

Sid Borgia (REF)

Charles Brown (PLA)*

Freddie Brown (PLA)*

Jack Coleman (PLA)

Charles Eckman (REF)

Leroy Edwards (PLA)

Leo Ferris (CONT)

Hy Gotkin (PLA)

Travis Grant (PLA)

Jack Hartman (COA)*

Cam Henderson (COA)

Robert Hopkins (PLA)

Charles Keinath (PLA)

Greg Kelser (PLA)*

Kentucky Wesleyan 1966, 1968, 1969 (TEA)

Bob Love (PLA)

Loyola of Chicago (TEA)

Billy Markward (CONT)

Ed McCluskey (COA)

Jack McKinney (CONT)

Bill Melchionni (PLA)*

Francis Meehan (PLA)

Lucias Mitchell (COA)

Donald “Dudey” Moore (COA)

Joe Mullaney (COA)

Willie Naulls (PLA)

North Catholic High School Junior Varsity (Philadelphia, PA) (TEA)

Don Otten (PLA)*

Philadelphia SPHAS (TEA)

Kevin Porter (PLA)*

Glenn Roberts (PLA)

Lennie Rosenbluth (PLA)

Kenny Sailors (PLA)

Fred Schaus (CONT)

Sam Schulman (CONT)

Paul Silas (PLA)

Dick Van Arsdale (PLA)

Tom Van Arsdale (PLA)

Lambert Will (CONT)*

Max Zaslofsky (PLA)

