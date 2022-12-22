Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The NFL and Google announced the decision to partner on a multi-year agreement for Google’s YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels Thursday morning. The agreement is for YouTube to be the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket in the United States beginning with the 2023 season.

This announcement comes after the NFL’s focus to expand their digital distribution efforts beyond just DirecTv, the only exclusive distribution since its inception in 1994.

Beginning next season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available to watch on two of YouTube’s growing subscription services as an add-on package or a al-carte for viewers, according to the league in an official press release.

The Sunday Ticket is made up of all out of market Sunday regular season games broadcasts of CBS and FOX, based on viewer location. This allows viewers to watch whichever game they want. However, local games are blacked out on the Sunday Ticket, and can only can be accessed from perspective local CBS and Fox stations.

NFL Strikes Deal To Make YouTube An Exclusive Provider of NFL Sunday Ticket In 2023 was originally published on thebeatdfw.com