EXCLUSIVE: ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Cast Talk Reuniting On Set For The First Time In The Dominican Republic

The Best Man is easily one of the most beloved movie franchises in Black households, and now we will finally get closure with the Peacock limited series, The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

In The Final Chapters, all our favorites are back and are dealing with the new changes in their lives. Harper (Taye Diggs) and Candace (Sanaa Lathan) are happily married, and that book, which was the source of misery in the first film, is now being turned into a movie. The couple also has a beautiful daughter.

Jordan (Nia Long) is now a successful executive at MSNBC and is more focused on her career than ever, but she realizes she is not focusing on herself and is still longing for love.

Murchinson, aka Murch (Harold Perrineau), and Candace (Regina Hall) are still going strong in their marriage and raising their children. But Candace wants to do more in her life, which will put more obligations in Murch’s life when it comes to raising the kids, so he will have to sacrifice his me time.

Quentin’s “secret lover” and Murch’s former flame, Shelby (Melissa DeSousa), is enjoying life as a reality television star while raising her daughter. Still, she is missing that special someone in her life.

Lance (Morris Chestnut) is still dealing with the passing of his wife, Mia (Monica Calhoun), and is finding interesting ways to cope with the pain while raising the couple’s children as a single father.

Quentin (Terrence Howard) is trying to run the family hotel business and is getting married. Yup, you read that correctly. But it might surprise you who his bride-to-be is. His unexpected union will be the catalyst to bring everyone back together.

The Cast Didn’t See Each Other Until Filming In The Dominican Republic Began

Now that we’re all caught up, we spoke exclusively with Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Terrence Howard, Melissa DeSousa, and Morris Chestnut about coming back, walking on the set for the first time, and seeing each other.

“Honestly, we rarely saw each other. It was the best part of shooting that happened in DR because we were all there at the same time. But when we were shooting in New York and in Jersey, a lot of times we weren’t working the same days because he’s on another show and Harold [Perrineau] was on another show,” Long told CASSIUSLife.

Diggs followed up by adding, “everyone’s working,” which was the only place they truly got to see each other while filming was in the Dominican Republic.

Melissa DeSousa Reveals She Got Emotional When She First Saw Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard and Melissa DeSousa didn’t see each other until filming their scenes together, DeSousa told CASSIUSLife. She also noted the reunion was emotional while filming that particular scene which Howard kind of spoils, a reason we had to hold onto this interview until the series premiere.

“I think the first time, well when I first saw you, it was emotional. I hadn’t seen him since then. I’ve seen everyone else, but when I saw him, I literally got a little verklempt,” DeSousa said.

Howard added, “it was a rough one,” talking about their reunion on set, and we will end it there because we don’t want to talk about the scene in particular.

Morris Chestnut Described The Reunion As A “Good Feeling”

Chestnut also noted that the cast was not altogether often, but when they did come together, it was fun, and there were a lot of “shenanigans.”

“The first scene with everybody being together it’s always a good feeling. Yeah, it’s been years since we’ve been back on the set together. We’ve seen each other in different places, but not all together at the same time. And it’s just fun. It’s just fun and a lot of shenanigans going on,” Chestnut told CASSIUSLife.

You can watch those shenanigans play out in The Best Man: The Final Chapters streaming now exclusively on Peacock.

Photo: Peacock / The Best Man: The Final Chapters

