Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Honor Civil Rights Icon — Giving Tuesday Shines — Ava DuVernay Featured on Ben & Jerry’s

Tuesday, December 20th, 2022

What You Need to Know

Last week, the United States Postal Service announced it will honor the late civil rights trailblazer and U.S. Congressman John Lewis with a postage stamp in 2023.

Mr. John Robert Lewis served 17 terms as a U.S. representative from Atlanta, Georgia. Among the honors bestowed upon the Congressman was the Presidential Medal of Honor by Barack Obama in 2011.

2. Giving Tuesday Shines a Bright Future for Charities in 2022

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

What You Need to Know:

Giving Tuesday raised a record $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S. earlier this month, as the event that started as a hashtag in 2012 celebrated its 10th anniversary and its status as a staple of fundraising for nonprofits, the group’s leader said.

Despite the difficult economic year that many households have experienced, with inflation in the costs of basic goods, gas, and housing, people were still willing to give, said GivingTuesday CEO Asha Curran.

3. New Hampshire Restarts COVID Wastewater Surveillance Program

What You Need to Know:

A wastewater surveillance program to monitor COVID-19 levels in communities across New Hampshire has been started by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

The program will collect data to help track trends in changing levels of the virus over time, and potentially provide an earlier warning signal of rising levels, the department’s Division of Public Health Services said in a news release Thursday.

4. “Lights! Caramel! Action!” Ava DuVernay: First Black Woman Featured on Ben & Jerry’s

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need to Know:

Ava DuVernay, a renowned filmmaker and television producer, will be the first Black woman featured on a Ben & Jerry’s pint.

DuVernay partnered with the ice cream brand to create “Lights! Caramel! Action”, a vanilla ice cream mixed with salted caramel swirls, graham cracker swirls, and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough. “Ice cream is a simple joy of life. A portion of comfort food that I’ve turned to on many days…Partnering with Ben & Jerry’s, a company that I’ve long admired for their commitment to social justice, has been a thrill ride. I had the opportunity to work with food scientists to create a flavor with all the ingredients that I personally love for a cause close to my heart…”, said DuVernay in a statement.

5. Payday Loans and Other Types of Predatory Lending

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY CATRINA M. CRAFT

What You Need to Know:

Financial watchdog groups have raised concerns about predatory lenders taking advantage of low-income Americans in need of quick cash as soaring inflation squeezes consumers. But what is a predatory loan? Predatory lending imposes unfair or abusive loan terms on borrowers, including triple-digit interest rates and narrow time windows for repayment.

High-cost lenders say they are providing cash to risky borrowers with low credit scores who cannot obtain loans from traditional banks. Take a look at these predatory loans: