Yung Miami Shuts Down Diddy ‘Side Chick’ Rumors In New Interview: ‘Ain’t Nothing One-Sided Over here’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami has been at the top of headlines ever since the announcement of Diddy’s seventh child broke the media world last week. The Hip-Hop mogul welcomed a baby girl named Love Sean Combs with 28-year-old cyber security specialist Dana Tran, according to Vibe. Given her romantic relationship with the Bad Boy Records CEO, some fans wondered if Miami was hurt by the news.

Well, turns out Miami is doing just fine, and according to her recent interview with Black Enterprise, She’s not “a side chick” by any means.

While speaking to the media outlet, Yung Miami dispelled some of the biggest misconceptions about her relationship with Diddy.

“There are people who think that I’m like a side chick and he can just do whatever he want, and I’m just over here head over heels — No, it goes both ways. Ain’t nothing one-sided over here,” the star shared.

Before diving into her romantic status with the rapper and entrepreneur, Miami, 28, sent the internet into a tizzy when she revealed that she was “single” shortly after the news of Diddy’s baby girl surfaced. The Florida rapper made the announcement when former G-Unit star The Game tried to shoot his shot at her on Twitter.

“Since @YungMiami305 taken, where YungAtlanta, YungHouston or YungNewYork at ?? If you hold it down like her, you’ll never pay a bill again in this lifetime or the next !!!!” he tweeted out.

To which Miami replied: “I’m single boo!”

The City Girls rapper has been open about her relationship with Diddy in the past. On the first episode of her Caresha Please podcast, Diddy joined her to discuss their relationship status. Both stars clarified that they were “dating” but still enjoying the single life outside of their relationship. Miami has made it clear on several occasions that she has been free to date as she pleases, but internet detractors have been working full-time, criticizing the rapper about her unconventional courting with Diddy.

Diddy steps in to defend Yung Miami amid “side chick” rumors

On Monday, infamous internet troll DJ Akademiks called the “Act Up” hitmaker a “side chick,” hoping to gain a few likes from the ongoing controversy surrounding her relationship with the New York Hip-Hop icon. Miami wasted no time gathering the internet radio star.

“I’M NOBODY SIDE Bi**H LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY!” she fired back at the allegation. “I don’t come 2nd to no bi**h! Akademiks my name ain’t d**k so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of Ni**a my uncle doing life sentences for BI**H A** NI**A!!!!!”

Diddy, who rarely gets involved with internet drama, also stepped in to defend his “Shawty Wop.”

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he tweeted. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

“So think what you want,” the Sean John CEO added. “But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”

DON’T MISS…

Yung Miami Sizzles On Social Media In A Body Suit And A Barely There Thong

Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Yung Miami And More Live It Up At BET Awards After Party

Yung Miami Shuts Down Diddy ‘Side Chick’ Rumors In New Interview: ‘Ain’t Nothing One-Sided Over here’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com