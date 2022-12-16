Jor’Dan Armstrong Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart This Week (Week of December 17, 2022)

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Stellar Nominated artist Jor’Dan Armstrong is back for more with his new single “Call”. Armstrong is fresh off his first Billboard #1 single “My God,” which spent 2 weeks at #1 and 10 consecutive weeks at top 5 on Billboard Airplay, peaked at #36 on Urban A/C and #6 on Christian Hot A/C.

His new single “Call” is already picking up steam with a first-week #2 Billboard most added, and is rapidly growing up the charts with increasing support from major radio stations across the country. “Call” is an uptempo feel-good record that showcases Jor’Dan’s signature melodic flow alongside Erica Campbell’s legendary vocals. Just the type of fresh and fun sound needed to kick off the spring season.

“Call” is a testament to how reliable and dependable God is, because working with Erica Campbell from the Legendary Group Mary Mary has always been a dream for Jor’Dan.

“Everyone has that one friend or family member who is a constant, no matter what they got your back. God has always been that for me. A consistent presence in my life and always there when I call him. I could be having the worst day and a simple call to God will make everything better. I would like this song to remind people that God gives us his direct line, and he is always just one call away.”

” Call” is available NOW on all digital platforms.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of December 17, 2022

1. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell

2. Your World Jonathan McReynolds

3. Thankful JJ Hairston

4. New Tye Tribbett

5. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

6. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon

7. You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez

8. Lord, I Hear You Lucinda Moore

10. Goodness of God CeCe Winans

11. Let Him In Jokia

12. Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin

13. I Still Have You Smokie Norful

14. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining, Praise Him) Brent Jones

15. I’m In Love (Live) Nia Allen

16. I Believe Fred Jerkins f/Bishop Paul S. Morton

17. Just Us William Murphy

18 Impossible Pastor Mike Jr.

19. Better Benediction P.J. Morton

20. Walk On Water Lena Byrd Miles

