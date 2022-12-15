Comedian Chris Redd Thinks His Recent NYC Assault Was A Planned Attack

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Redd‘s assault just got a lot more interesting.

The comedian made an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Bennington Show where he opened up about getting struck while hanging out in New York City earlier this year. During the interview, he shared information about previously unseen footage of the attack and revealed that the attacker was hanging around the area before the crime was committed.

“People called it a random attack. I don’t believe that. He waited for me for an hour before I got there,” he said. “He was on the phone, he had a lookout dude and everything. All I’m saying is this, I’ve never done nothing random where it took me an hour to do it.”

Chris Redd continued with a theory that he doesn’t think it happened out of nowhere and that it was probably planned.

“I’ve never just randomly did a thing that took a buildup. That’s not what random is. So, I will say, it was a planned situation. That’s what I feel like in my heart and soul. That’s what I saw on the footage.”

The actor added that he’d probably release the footage eventually and that the drama surrounding the situation actually doubled as great promotion for his HBO Max comedy special Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? which debuted on the platform on Nov. 3.

“No promotion was better than getting knocked in the f-cking face,” he said. “People didn’t even know I had a special out and they were like, ‘Aw, hope he’s okay! What, special?’”

While Redd has his own thoughts on the assault, the NYPD may never get to the bottom of it because he was “ghosted by the Chief of police” after trying to follow up on new findings in the investigation.

