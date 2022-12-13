4 Nurses at Emory University Hospital Fired Over Viral TikTok Video

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Several nurses at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta have been fired over a TikTok video in which they air out their grievances about maternity patients and their families.

Four labor and delivery nurses are seen in the video sharing their complaints (or “icks”) about expecting mothers, 11 Alive reports.

“My ick is when you come in for your induction, talking about, ‘Can I take a shower and eat?’” one nurse says in the video, as reported by MadameNoire. “My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs and it’s still in your hands,” a second nurse admits.

One nurse said her “ick” is when pregnant women refuse medication for pain, while another is annoyed by men who ask for a paternity test “right outside the room door.” According to one nurse, her “ick” are the males who go “room-to-room between one baby mama and your other baby mama.”

“My ick is when people work in healthcare and don’t have compassion for people,” one outraged TikTok user commented in response to the viral nurse video. Another said, “Imagine making a career of caregiving when you have so little empathy to give.”

The outrage over the viral video caught the attention of the hospital which issued the following statement: “We are aware of a TikTok video that included disrespectful and unprofessional comments about maternity patients at Emory University Hospital Midtown,” reads a statement from Emory Healthcare, Complex reports.

“We have investigated the situation and taken appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video. The video does not represent our commitment to patient—and family—centered care and falls far short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, it’s with noting that Georgia has the highest maternal mortality rate in the country.