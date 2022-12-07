Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Off Her Versatile Style In Latest IG Post

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Tracee Ellis Ross is still one of our favorite fashion queens and earlier today, the actress took to Instagram to show off her effortless style in a carousel that showed off her many LEWKS.

Taking to the platform, the actress shared a photo dump of herself in various looks with each one fitting her like a glove. In one look, she rocked a white top and a red lace skirt with a high slit. In another look, she wore an oversized black dress with bright colored pumps. And finally, for her following few looks, she donned a variety of suits including green, black and white, each one fitting her perfectly.

Check out the fashionable carousel below.

Now that Tracee has turned 50, she’s feeling more confident than ever and shared her feelings about the big day a few months ago. “I’m very excited about it [turning 50],” the actress said. “I have always loved getting older. Like, I really have.” And while she’s very excited about the milestone day, she’s not afraid to tell fans that getting older isn’t always easy. “There are certain things that are really strange,” she said. “I am in perimenopause and hot flashes come up like a personal summer just enters from the inside.”

She continued, “I feel like I am wiser; I’m more comfortable in my skin. If you had told me in my 20s in my teens, that I was going to be somebody that actually could do scary things, that I could be comfortable even when I was uncomfortable, that I could live life on life’s terms, that I could intuitively handle situations which used to baffle me, that I had an unbreakable, unshakeable foundation for life underneath me — I would have said there’s no way.”

She concluded with, “I was scared, and I was uncomfortable in my skin, and all of these things.”

We love to see it.

Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Off Her Versatile Style In Latest IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com