Bill Cosby Facing 5 More Sexual Assault Lawsuits, Including 2 ‘Cosby Show’ Actors

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction may have been overturned, but his legacy will never be cleansed of the tarnish left by abuse allegations that have followed him nearly throughout his career.

And the hits just keep on coming.

According to Vulture, Cosby was sued in New York Monday by five women who are all alleging—you guessed it—that they were sexually assaulted and/or raped by the disgraced comedian. This time, not only is Cosby named as a defendant in their suit, but NBC Universal, Kaufman Astoria Studios and the Carsey-Werner Company are also being sued because, according to the filing, the companies “knew and/or should have known Bill Cosby was sexually abusing, assaulting, and/or battering women, including on their premises, but did nothing to stop it.”

From Vulture:

The Cosby Show ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and was filmed at Kaufman Studios during much of its time on the air; Carsey-Werner was a producer of the hit program. All of the women who filed the suit against Cosby — Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson, and Cindra Ladd — have previously come forward with sexual-abuse allegations against him. In the lawsuit, Bernard said she first met Cosby around July 1990 on the set of his eponymous sitcom. Cosby claimed that he would mentor her career, but during one meeting, he “grabbed” her breasts, diaphragm, and rib cage without consent. Later that year, the suit claims, he allegedly drugged her drink and raped her in New Jersey. Bernard, who was “in denial” over the alleged incident, agreed at some point to travel to Las Vegas at Cosby’s request. Once again, Bernard alleges, he drugged and raped her while she was incapacitated and “smothered” her with a pillow when she woke — and said “no” — which made her lose consciousness again. Bernard alleged that Cosby sexually assaulted her again in 1991 at his home in Manhattan.

All of the women shared similar stories about supposed professional atmospheres revealed to be breeding grounds for Cosby’s violent and predatory behavior. In fact, all of Cosby’s dozens of accusers have share stories that all fall under the same theme.

Of course, Cosby’s defense team is sticking to the same old script that insinuates all of these women are just lying on a perfectly innocent man for financial gain. All of them. Every. Single. Last. One Of. Them. They’re all picking on Cosby specifically and Cosby is the real victim.

“As we have always stated and now America sees that this isn’t about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault but it’s ALL ABOUT MONEY,” a rep for Cosby told Vulture. “We believe that the courts as well as the court of public opinion will follow the rules of law and relieve Mr. Cosby of these alleged accusations. Mr. Cosby continues to vehemently deny all allegations waged against him and looks forward to defending himself in court.”

Jordan Rutsky, an attorney for Cosby’s latest accusers, responded to the spokesperson’s statement calling it a contradictory statement of false vindication.

“The irony and contradictions within the statement by Bill Cosby’s representatives is readily apparent,” Rutsky said. “Bill Cosby was never vindicated. His conviction was overturned on a technicality after a jury found him guilty. Their statement also claims that the present lawsuit is both a reaction to Bill Cosby’s release from prison and all about money, another contradiction. They are half right, though. This case was brought in part because Bill Cosby has escaped significant consequence for his actions, including prison time. If the women who brought this case could sue for a time machine to undo the harm he caused, they would. But they cannot, so we will seek justice for these brave women in whatever way possible.”

At the end of the day, one cannot and will never be able to divorce Cosby’s name from his reputation as a violent sexual abuser. One charge being overturned due to a legal technicality won’t change that, especially when a jury found that Cosby sexually assaulted one of his accusers when she was a teenager earlier this year.

Everybody ain’t lying, y’all.

