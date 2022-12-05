Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

INTEGRITY IS POSSIBLE:

Having Integrity means we lack nothing and live perfectly. It sounds impossible. But in Christ, we are made whole and complete, free from any blemish and stain. Therefore, integrity is present in every believer.

Te good news is its not something we have to search for or summon up. We are able to live in integrity and make choices according to his will because of the work that God has already done in us. Our integrity is compromised only when we choose to walk out of his wholeness.

Scripture: Psalm 25:21 (NKJV) Let integrity and uprightness preserve me, For I will wait for You.

Prayer: God I realize that I can only act in integrity if I let you lead me. There is no perfection outside of you. Make me whole and complete as I wait on you.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Integrity Is Possible (December 5, 2022) was originally published on praisedc.com