Full Circle: Keke Palmer Performs Her Notable Angela Bassett Impression Right In Front Of Her

Keke Palmer has a full circle moment with Vanity Fair, performing her notable Angela Bassett impression right in front of her. Palmer has most recently shared more of her impressions with the world, and she had the opportunity to give flowers to the woman who’s given her the inspiration. Watch a clip from their sit down with Vanity Fair inside.

In a sit down with Vanity Fair, “Black Panther” actress Bassett says to Palmer, “I’ve seen you online imitating me.” She gives her praise, adding, “You do a great job.”

Palmer thanks Bassett and says, “it’s one of my most notable impressions.” The “Nope” actress even notes that she once only performed her Bassett impression for entertainer Queen Latifah until recently posting it online. It has now become one of her most popular personas across social media.

The young entertainment mogul recently did her best “Queen Ramonda” impression from the latest “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” film. Palmer has the impressionable Bassett lip quiver and her conviction down.

While Angela had Keke in front of her, she naturally asked the great impressionist for her award-winning Angela Bassett on camera.

“I don’t have to watch you online,” Bassett said to Keke. “I can actually see it right here before me.”

Palmer briefly covers her face saying, “I can’t believe this. This is insane.” Like a proud aunty, Bassett offers her encouragement by saying, “Don’t be shy. You’re not shy at all.”

Keke Palmer gets herself together quickly and does her best Katherine Jackson impression from “The Jacksons: American Dream.”

It’s truly a full circle moment. We saw these two in one of Keke’s first major onscreen roles in “Akeelah and the Bee” where Bassett portrays Tanya Anderson, Akeelah’s (Palmer) widowed mother.

Check out the clip from their latest sit down below:

