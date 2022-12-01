Al Roker Rushed Back to Hospital Following Scare Due to Blood Clots

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Al Roker was hospitalized amid the Thanksgiving holiday after a health scare due to blood clots. The longtime news anchor received treatment and was released but was rushed back to the hospital 24 hours later.

Roker fell ill on Friday and was transported by ambulance to the uptown Manhattan hospital, sources say. Page Six reports that Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts attempted to smash the window of their malfunctioned Tesla to retrieve her mobile phone to follow the emergency vehicle.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

One witness told Page Six, “Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved.

Roker left the hospital on Thanksgiving but was rushed back a day later due to his ongoing issue with blood clots.

“His wife, Deborah, was understandably very upset. She had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn’t unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window,” the witness said.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

After her “unsuccessful” attempt to retrieve her belongings from inside the electric vehicle, “Deborah then went to the hospital by taxi with her daughter, where Al has since been surrounded by his family,” the source shared.

We reported previously via CNN that the “Today” weatherman has been absent from the show for two weeks. Page Six reported earlier this month that Roker was hospitalized due to blood clots in his leg and lungs. He talked about this medical issue on Instagram, writing, “So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been.”

“Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he wrote. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he added.

Roker signed off with, “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for “Today” told Page Six, “Al is forging ahead on the road to recovery. He has the unwavering love and support of Deborah, his children, and his entire TODAY family.

“He is beyond grateful for the outpouring of well-wishes, and we cannot wait for him to be back with us in studio and with our viewers at home.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE