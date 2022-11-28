Beyoncé Top Winner At 2022 Soul Train Awards – Xscape Performs and Gets Lady of Soul Award | WATCH

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Beyoncé was the top winner at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, which aired on Saturday night (November 26).

While Queen Bey was not present at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas upon taping the ceremony earlier this month — she received 3 awards in her absence.

She had 7 nominations, tying with Mary J. Blige, who also held 7 nods out of the 12 categories.

Beyoncé, who dropped off her hit-filled album ‘Renaissance’ earlier this year, won Album of the Year, plus Song of the Year with “Break My Soul.” She also received the award for Best Collaboration with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers’ song “Make Me Say It Again, Girl.”

Wait. There’s more …

LaTocha, Tamika, Tiny and Kandi — the ladies of Xscape are getting their flowers at this year’s Soul Train Awards!

Having had 30 years in the game, the ladies were honored with the Lady of Soul Award, presented by the man that founded them, super producer Jermaine Dupri.

After welcoming the ladies onstage, they shared a brief acceptance speech and went on to perform a medley of their greatest hits — like “Just Kickin’ It” and “Understanding.” WATCH:

Here’s what folks on social media are saying:

xo_kayshenaye29

To me, “Renaissance” is a no-skip type classic 🔥🔥🔥 I turn that album on at any point, and it changes my whole mood. All the songs are vibes and makes me wanna dance. Bey DID THAT 👏🏾 Period! We just need the visuals 🎬

jenniebond

She works hard. She deserves it.

lavonne_patterson

Kandi did such a good job with her speech I know Momma Joyce is proud!❤️

ryan.james

They sound AMAZING singing “Understanding” and “Tonight”. Those songs showcase All 4 voices well 🔥

