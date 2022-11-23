Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Rising Food Costs — Fuel Moguls Lobby COP 27 — Thank You Brave Space Alliance!

Here’s what you need to know on Nov. 23rd, 2022

1. Rising Food Costs Take a Bite Out of Thanksgiving Dinner

What You Need to Know:

No matter what one chooses to do this Thanksgiving holiday, to travel, or to stay home and cook, everything is more expensive. According to TravelandLeisure.com, airfare prices have skyrocketed more than 40% in the past year in the United States. For those driving, the U.S. Department of Transportation reported record-breaking increases in fuel prices. Although prices at the pump have abated recently, the price of regular-grade gasoline rose 49% in the first six months of 2022.

2. Fossil Fuel Moguls Lobby COP 27 Climate Summit

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

What You Need to Know:

On November 20, the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), took place in the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh, and concluded with a historic decision to establish and operationalize a loss and damage fund. News outlets, organizers, and political figures consider this fund as the most important climate advance since the Paris Agreement at COP 2015.

While the loss and damaged text represented a big win, critics agree the overall decision is a missed opportunity in the fight against climate change.

3. Philly Pops, Founded in 1979, to Shut Down After Season Due to Covid-19

What You Need to Know:

Leaders of the Philly Pops say the decades-old orchestra will cease operations after the current 2022-23 season.

In a post on its website, the organization said the “difficult” decision came despite the best efforts of officials and was due to a combination of circumstances including the “devastating” effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Longtime president Frank Giordano told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the organization had faced mounting vendor debt and depressed ticket sales since the end of the pandemic shutdown.

“The Pops used to have subscriptions that were in the ascendancy, and now subscriptions are down,” he said. “I’m told it’s this way nationally, that these people are just not coming back period.”

4. Thank You Brave Space Alliance!

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY

What You Need to Know:

The Brave Space Alliance on Chicago’s Southside is a safe space for transgender people and members of LGBTQ+ community, and it’s the first LGBTQ+ resource center that is both Black and transgender-led.

Brave Space Alliance is open every weekday and offers Black and Brown transgender and gender non-conforming people tons of vital resources, like HIV testing, crisis pantry food program, support groups, gender-affirming clothing and accessories, and free locker space.

Brave Space Alliance was founded by LaSaia Wade, a Black transgender woman. The organization serves thousands of people every week in Chicago – queer and otherwise.

5. Black and Missing: Delano Burkes

The family and friends of Delano Burkes are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

The 26-year-old man has been missing since November 13. He was last seen leaving McIntyre’s Bar, located near the 1200 blk of W. 20th St., heading towards Bevis St., on foot at approximately 12:13 a.m., according to surveillance video. He was wearing a plaid button-up shirt, a black graphic t-shirt, and dark navy blue or ash black pants.

According to family members, Delano went out Saturday night with friends. One of those friends, they said, was driving Delano’s car when they pulled over in a restaurant parking lot. That’s when they said Delano went next door to McIntyre’s to use the bathroom. According to the family, Delano’s friends left without him.

Delano is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on Delano’s disappearance should go to the Black and Missing Foundation website.