DJ Khaled Is Allowing Some Lucky Sneakerheads Kick It In His Sneaker Kingdom In Miami

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Everyone knows that DJ Khaled has one of the most impressive sneaker collections in the game, and now he’s offering sneakerheads a chance to get familiar with it…kinda.

TMZ is reporting that the “We The Best” producer is offering two lucky fans a chance to kick it at a pimped out version of his sneaker closet in Miami via Airbnb. The one-night stay at the Miami estate will go down on Dec. 5 and 6, and winners will be greeted with a hand-written note from DJ Khaled himself, which you know will be optimistic and motivational. But that’s not all.

The house has all the bells and whistles, including an outdoor lounge and the obligatory pool. Best part … it’s loaded with some of Khaled’s most prized possessions — sneakers!

Whoever gets the keys will be able to sleep in gym shoe heaven … Khaled recreated his legendary sneaker closet, and it features a ton of his personal kicks, but not all of them — he has more than 10,000 pairs.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to take any of the kicks on display, but winners will be getting a pair of the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5s along with a private shopping session at 305 Kicks. Winners will even get blessed with a catered dinner from his restaurant, The Licking.

Don’t think all these things come without a price tag though. The two lucky winners will have to shell out a whole $11 for the experience if they’re chosen. Yes, an Alexander Hamilton and George Washington to live like a king for a night. Not a bad tradeoff.

“Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music,” said DJ Khaled. ”We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

Those chosen to bask in the kingdom of Khaled will be responsible for their own airfare to and from Miami, so make sure you have some paper on the side in case your number is called.

The contest begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. ET on airbnb.com. Will you be trying your luck to win the DJ Khaled Airbnb sweepstakes? Let us know in the comment section below.

The post DJ Khaled Is Allowing Some Lucky Sneakerheads Kick It In His Sneaker Kingdom In Miami appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

DJ Khaled Is Allowing Some Lucky Sneakerheads Kick It In His Sneaker Kingdom In Miami was originally published on hiphopwired.com