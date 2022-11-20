Kelly Rowland Is Everything In Alexandre Vauthier Couture

Kelly Rowland was spotted on the scene recently at the Fantasy Football premiere donning a beautiful black look that left us with fashion envy and was spotted on Instagram modeling the look to perfection!

During her red carpet appearance, the 40-year-old entertainer rocked a gorgeous all black Alexandre Vauthier Couture look to perfection. The two piece ensemble featured an oversized button down blazer with matching pants that fit her like a glove. She accessorized the velvet ensemble with minimal jewelry to let the sleek look speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in big curls as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.The former Destiny’s Child star was spotted on Instagram serving face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble to perfection

