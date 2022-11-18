Trending on The Timeline: Beyonce Makes History Again

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/JA1u0lXfXsI

DJ Misses has the quick tea on Queen Bee for todays Trending On The Timeline. Beyonce becomes the first black woman who is the most nominated artists of all time with the Grammys, and she surpasses her husband Jay Z with that so, shout out to you queen bee. Give us the visuals for renaissance and drop those tickets ASAP. Thank you. Make sure you like, comment and share!

