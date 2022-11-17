Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ UVA Student Shootings — Black Democrats and Republicans? — Black Woman Awarded Largest Lawsuit

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

1. UVA Student in Court Following Fatal Shootings

What You Need to Know:

The suspect in the mass shooting at the University of Virginia appeared in court via video Wednesday morning. Facing numerous charges, including second-degree murder, Christopher Darrell Jones is accused of fatally shooting three UVA students, Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler.

New information was presented by the prosecution during the hearing. One eyewitness reported that the shooter appeared to be “aiming at certain people.” Another witness stated that Devin Chandler was shot while he was sleeping. Regarding the two injured victims, one student was treated and released, while the second student, identified as Mike Hollins, sustained more serious injuries. According to his family, the UVA football player has undergone two surgeries.

2. Data Shows the Difference Between Black Democrats and Republicans

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

What You Need to Know:

Pew Research Center has Identified ten ideological facts that separate Black Democrats and Republicans. As more and more young Black voters diverge from the Democratic party, bridging these gaps can mean uniting us among civil rights issues that transcend the ballot.

Today, only about 1 in 10 Black adults identify with or lean toward the Republican Party. And in a Pew Research Center survey in October, only 4% of Black registered voters said they would vote for the Republican candidate for the U.S. House seat in their district, while 69% said they would back the Democratic candidate.

3. New Mexico Urges Flu, COVID Immunization for Children

What You Need to Know:

State health officials are encouraging the immunization of children against flu and COVID-19 without making changes to its list of other vaccines required for school entry in the fall of 2023.

The New Mexico Department of Health announced Wednesday its school immunization requirements for the next school year. There were no changes to the list of mandatory immunizations for maladies including measles, mumps, tetanus, polio, and chicken pox.

Immunization for flu, coronavirus, and papillomavirus at appropriate ages is recommended but not required.

4. Black Woman Awarded Largest Workplace Racial Bias Lawsuit

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need to Know:

Jennifer Harris, a 31-year-old Black woman, was awarded $366 million by a Houston, Texas jury in late October after suing FedEx because she was fired in retaliation for complaining about racial discrimination. The judgment has been described as the largest jury verdict for a worker suing over racial bias and retaliation.

Harris advanced from entry-level sales account executive in 2007 to receiving six promotions, several awards, relocations for new roles in Houston, Texas, and Memphis, Tennessee, and finally led her own team as a district sales manager in 2017 while reporting to a managing director.

5. What to Expect During Sagittarius Season

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY WANICA DUNN AKA MS. ASTROLOGY

What You Need to Know:

Whew…what a doozy Scorpio Season was! On so many levels, many of us have felt deep transformation, trauma, and loss yet it also feels like a refining of our belief systems and connection to our personal power happened. As we rise from the depths of Scorpio Season, we are given the opportunity to achieve new heights in Sagittarius Season (Nov 22nd-Dec 21st).

The next 30-day cycle prepares us to build a stronger foundation based on the intensity and the deep meaning of the lessons learned under the influence of the Tauraun/Scorpionic Eclipses. The Archer brings with it an outgoing and optimistic time – lively energy! And while this can feel oh so good, it is important to take with us what we have been shown (on a deeper level) is truly valuable while also continuing to allow that which we intuitively know is destructive to die.

