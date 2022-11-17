Mariah Carey Is Officially Not The ‘Queen of Christmas’, But This Woman Is…

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Mariah Carey recently lost a trademark battle in trying to own the title of “Queen of Christmas.”

Sources state that the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer “applied for the exclusive right to use “Queen of Christmas.” “PrincessChristmas,” and “QOC” on everything from music, perfume, sunglasses, and coconut milk.” If successful she would’ve been able to sue anyone using the title and prevent any media outlet from labeling anyone else the “Queen of Christmas.”

She lost the battle to Elizabeth Chan, who is allegedly the world’s only full-time Christmas artist. The New York singer makes music exclusively for Thanksgiving and Christmas. She’s set to have released a Christmas-themed album every year since 2011 and originally dubbed the “Queen of Christmas” phrase back in 2018.

“This was a classic case of trademark bullying,” said Chan’s attorney Louis Tompros. “We are pleased with the victory, and delighted that we were able to help Elizabeth fight back against Carey’s overreaching trademark registrations.”

Chan also released an album titled Queen of Christmas in 2013 and is serious about the title.

"As an independent artist and small business owner, my life's work is to bring people together for the holiday season, which is how I came to be called the Queen of Christmas. I wear that title as a badge of honor and with full knowledge that it will be — and should be — bestowed on others in the future. My goal in taking on this fight was to stand up to trademark bullying not just to protect myself, but also to protect future Queens of Christmas."

"Christmas is a season of giving, not the season of taking, and it is wrong for an individual to attempt to own and monopolize a nickname like Queen of Christmas for the purposes of abject materialism," Chan said in a statement. Though she didn't win the battle, Carey's 1994 hit "became the best-selling holiday song by a female artist, and one of the best-selling singles in music history, earning more than $60 million in royalties."

Mariah Carey Is Officially Not The ‘Queen of Christmas’, But This Woman Is… was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com