The Mysterious Disappearance Of Rasheem Carter: Mississippi Man’s Family Wants Answers

The mother of a Mississippi Black man who mysteriously went missing last month is searching for answers after skeletal remains, believed to be her son, were found on Nov. 3.

Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, was last seen outside of a Super 8 Hotel on Oct. 2 in Laurel, about 30 minutes outside of Taylorsville, where Carter had been contracted to work. According to reports, his remains were found on private property in a wooded area in Taylorsville. But the family says their son was threatened and stalked by white men in the area and want to see a full investigation into their son’s disappearance and possible death.

In a Facebook post, family members described the details of events after Carter went missing under mysterious circumstances. According to the post, the day before Carter’s disappearance he went to the police department in Taylorsville and informed officers that men were after him and that he feared for his life.

Carter didn’t have a car at the time and asked the police for a ride to the Super 8 hotel in Laurel, but officers refused, telling Carter it was outside their jurisdiction. He returned to the police station again on foot early the next morning pleading with the police to help him, but once again they refused.

He informed his mother that there were white men after him and that if something were to happen to him to start the investigation there. “He did speak with his mom Tiffany about a white truck and white males in there threatened to harm him,” his cousin, Shonda Wright told WLBT. “He did give her the names.”

The Facebook post also went on to say a week after Carter went missing, some of his family members went to Taylorsville to get answers about their son’s disappearance but had little success.

According to authorities, the possible remains of Carter have been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Carter’s mother has also provided a DNA sample to help with the identification. Rasheem Ryelle Carter leaves behind a six-year-old daughter. His loved ones called him, “an ambitious, hardworking and loving young man who was trying to make his daughter and family proud.”

The family also said they will not stop until they get justice for Rasheem in what some say could be a possible hate crime. Why did police refuse to help him after he told them he was in trouble? Why hasn’t there been an investigation into the men Carter identified?

All these questions and more need answers. Carter’s family deserves that much.

