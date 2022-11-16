Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West isn’t the only brand Balenciaga is leaving in the dust. The Spanish luxury fashion house has officially left Twitter behind.

Many other brands, like General Motors and Dyson, have decided to suspend ad campaigns on the platform. Still, Balenciaga is going a step further by leaving the social media behemoth altogether.

The news was first proved true by Business of Fashion as Balenciaga’s account with nearly 1 million followers had disappeared. BoF reached out to Balenciaga, who refused to comment on the situation any further but confirmed to remove its likeness from Twitter.

Twitter’s $44 billion acquisition by Elon Musk has made the site the wild west, first beginning with allowing people to purchase a verified badge for just $8 a month, which led to accounts posing as authoritative ones and wreaking havoc.

One of the most detrimental occurred when an account impersonated the name and logo of the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. and tweeted, “We are excited to announce insulin is free now.”

With that verified badge, people assumed it was true. Unfortunately, it was fake, and Eli Lilly scrambled to get Twitter to remove the tweet as the company’s stock fell more than 4 percent.

Musk’s takeover has also led to a layoff of 3,700 Twitter employees, roughly half of its staff. Some of them were asked to return because they were laid off by mistake, citing how critical their roles were.

“The company had dismissed people across multiple departments, including human rights, accessibility, machine learning ethics, transparency and accountability, advertising, marketing, communications, engineering, and curation,” writes Tech Crunch.

The content also became more hateful once Musk was in charge. The Network Contagion Research Institute confirmed that Twitter’s use of the N-word increased by nearly 500% within 12 hours of the deal being finalized.

Bye, Elon: Balenciaga Officially Deletes Its Twitter Account was originally published on cassiuslife.com