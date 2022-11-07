Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige is still reminding us why she’s the fashion queen during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Earlier today, the Queen of R&B was spotted on Instagram showing off one of her looks from her most recent performance and it was everything! In the IG Reel, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing a custom Matthew Reisman ensemble that fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and toned legs. The shimmering look featured a custom body suit and matching boots that was perfect for her on-stage performance. For her look, she wore her signature blond locs in tight curls and rocked oversized silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body for her performance.

Check out the fashionable look below.

Mary J. Blige Hit The Stage In A Custom Matthew Reisman Outfit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com