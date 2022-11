Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE



In a new interview with Melissa Wade, Real Talk host Warren Ballentine provides more information about the 2022 midterm elections. He speaks on what’s going on at the national and local levels, as well as how important it is to get out and vote on the issues that matter and the rights that are at stake.

Warren Ballentine Speaks On Importance of 2022 Midterm Elections was originally published on thelightnc.com