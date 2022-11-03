Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The National Federation of the Blind is not flattered by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ “blind referee” costume.

Jones dressed up in a ref uniform, sunglasses, and a walking stick imitating the officials for missing penalty calls. The National Federation of the Blind called it an “unfortunate choice” because the stereotype plays into the belief that the blind are “incompetent.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckb_gJfBDEO/

“He does have blind Cowboys fans,” Chris Danielsen, the NFB‘s director of PR said. “They show up at games and put on headsets or listen on the radio. It may be something for him to think about.”

He points out that almost 70% of blind people are unemployed and this costume makes things complicated for them because more of them would love to work in sports.

“I’m being very careful here because I’m getting real close to a fine. It shows how much I love them to dress up as them … how much I respect their decision-making,” Jones said about his costume. “I had the cane and everything. And I used it on some people, too.”

Reports state that the NFL will not punish Jones for his tasteless costume.

READ MORE:

The National Federation of the Blind Upset At Jerry Jones’ Blind Referee Costume was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com