Nipsey Hussle’s Family Fighting For Custody Of His Teenage Daughter

Nipsey Hussle’s family is locked into a custody battle with his teenage daughter’s mother, Tanisha Foster.

The late rapper’s brother, Sam Asghedom, is in charge of his estate, meaning he handles all of his legal matters. According to Radar Online, he’s been handling all the financial matters and guardianship of Hussle’s daughter, 13-year-old Emani Asghedom. While everything else is running smoothly, the only issue that hasn’t been resolved is the custody agreement regarding Emani Asghedom with Foster. In 2019, the Asghedom family was granted guardianship. Hussle’s siblings, Samantha and Sam Asghedom were appointed to be her guardians.

In May, Foster filed for the guardianship to be dissolved so Emani could return to her care.

“Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani,” read court documents according to The Blast.

Foster Denies Claims That She’s An Unfit Mother

Tanisha Foster denies the Asghedom family’s claims that she cannot provide a stable environment for her daughter.

“There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent,” she said in court documents. “There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”

In the filing, she also stated that she has been blocked from having consistent communication with the youngster, blaming the Ashegdom family.

“I have continued to be an active part of Emani’s life. She spends the night with me often, I take her to school, and I continue to do the things a parent would do with their child. I am very unhappy that the guardians will not take my calls,” she continued. “They have blocked me on their cell phones. I have to go through a third party or Emani to communicate with the guardians.”

Foster also wants a “neutral experience financial planner” to handle Emani’s inheritance.

There have been mediation dates scheduled throughout the year but they remain at a standstill.

