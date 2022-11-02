Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara took to Instagram to show off another casual slay in her latest Instagram Reel and she’s glowing.

Taking to the platform, the songstress modeled the casual slay to perfection, showing off her killer legs and glowing skin in the process. For her casual look, she rocked an oversized grey hoodie with white shorts and white over the knee socks. But it was her hair that really got us talking as the beauty traded in her usual dark locs for a new, long, platinum blonde style that blew in the wind as she served face for the effortless post.

The starlet accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry and wore natural makeup to set the entire look off and posed for an Instagram Reel where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion and hair envy in the process. She also teased her new single with GloRilla and Summer Walker in the posts captioning, writing, “Anything I tell myself is possible, is possible!” That Glo flow!! wow! @glorillapimp @SummerWalker #BetterThangsRemix 11/4

”

Check it out below.

Ciara Shines On Instagram In Latest Reel While Teasing New Single was originally published on hellobeautiful.com