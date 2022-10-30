Meagan Good Serves A Lewk For The Sentinel Awards

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Meagan Good is absolutely glowing and never shys away from showing off her killer style! The beauty took to Instagram over the weekend to show us her look for the Sentinel Awards and it’s safe to say that she is a stunner and we can’t get enough of her incredible fashion sense!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous actress was glowing while showing off her look for the event. She shared an Instagram Reel of herself where she first showed off her soft glam look which featured a bright bold red lip. Then, she transitioned into her full look for the evening, donning a gorgeous red two piece look including a crop top and long skirt with a thigh high slit which matched her red lipstick perfectly.

The beauty modeled the look to perfection as she strutted her stuff in the IG Reel for her millions of Instagram followers ahead of the big event.

“ɪssᴀ ʟᴇᴡᴋ ғᴏʀ ᴛʜᴇ sᴇɴᴛɪɴᴇʟ ᴀᴡᴀʀᴅs

| @jorge__monroy

| @livjazzashley

| @philippeuter

| @lovenookie

| @shayjewerly

| @candyicejewelry

| @kallatijewelry” she captioned the fashionable video. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this all red look on the Harlem actress as many of Meagan’s 7 million Instagram followers flooded her Instagram comments with their stamps of approval. “It’s the haircut for me ,” one fan wrote while another commented, “I meeeeeaaannnnnn ,” and another commented, “Yasssssssss .”

Beauties, what do you think about Meagan’s look? Did she nail it?

