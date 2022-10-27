Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Break The Internet With Their Sizzling Fashion At The Wearable Art Gala

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy are breaking the internet again!

Over the weekend, the superstar mother and daughter duo attended the Wearable Art Gala in style. Bey sent fans swooning after she posted a few photos of the cinching custom Gucci gown she wore to the big event. The black and white satin gown featured two golden stars that showed off her busty upper half. The gown’s elegant train trailed behind her as she stopped to take a few photos on the red carpet.

For accessories, the mother of three opted for a pair of shiny pink arm-length gloves and long statement earrings.

Blue Ivy complimented her momma’s look with a dark blue tailored suit and black gloves. The 10-year-old star tied the look together with a sparkly purse and a pair of long beaded statement earrings.

Bey and Blue’s fashionable attire wasn’t the only talk of the town at the Wearable Art Gala. Some attendees were reportedly shocked when Blue Ivy bid $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. According to Elle, Blue’s grandmother Tina Lawson previously wore the expensive earrings.

A star-studded group of attendees was in the audience when Blue made the massive bid, including Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, who hosted the event, and Blue’s famous dad, Jay-Z. Unfortunately, little Blue’s offer wasn’t enough to walk away with the precious earrings. Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez outbid the youngster after she offered up a whopping $105,000.

The fancy gala was held in Santa Monica to raise money for Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson’s WACO Theater Center, according to Page Six.

Baby Blue is all grown up now!

Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Break The Internet With Their Sizzling Fashion At The Wearable Art Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com