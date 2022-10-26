Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna Teases New Music, Tory Lanez Ordered House Arrest

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna Teases New Music And SavageXFenty Vol. 4 Fashion Show

Rihanna is not only coming back with new music but she’s dropping the teaser for the SavageXFenty Vol. 4 Fashion show too!

The 34-year-old new mother and billionaire is making a lot of noise after a six-year hiatus.

Following the success of her third annual fall fashion show, Robyn ‘Rihanna‘ Fenty recently released a trailer for the event’s fourth installment, set to premiere next month.

Rihnavy is also slated to perform at the Super Bowl Half-time show in February and fans are trying to guess which Billboard hits the ‘Umbrella’ star is going to perform. Which Rih favs do you think she should hit first?