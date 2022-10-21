Trending On The Timeline: Instagram Adding Songs To Profile

Instagram might be making a new update and I’m here for it! DJ Misses is about to tell you what’s trending on that timeline. Instagram is reportedly working on a new update for you to have music on your profile just like the MySpace days. I’m not gonna hold you I’m here for it. I want you to tell us what songs you have on your page. If this was my space right now, mine is probably gonna be tomorrow by Glorilla.

The developer, Alessandro Paluzzi tweeted screenshots of Instagrams new feature. Claiming Instagram is running trials for this feature at the moment. Paluzzi, explains the feature will be on your Instagram profile. Located under the link. Right on the bottom of your bio.

