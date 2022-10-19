Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is en route to another major bag.

This time it’s the youngest of the family, Kylie Jenner, who’s connecting with quarterback Dak Prescott to hop into the sparkling water business. Jenner and Prescott have signed on as ambassadors for GLOW Beverages.

The former made the announcement on Twitter by posting a few pictures of herself poolside in a bikini, indulging in the drink, with a caption that read, “It’s the GLOW for me. I’m excited to join the @drinkglow team.”

The 25-year-old released a statement explaining why she decided on this new business venture, noting her interest in the water market and how GLOW is a step above the rest.

“I’ve always been interested in the water and functional beverage category. My ambassadorship with GLOW is exciting as it allows me to support a product that is revolutionizing the industry. In the past, sparkling waters have lacked enhancements and functional waters have lacked carbonation.”

The brand also made sure to reveal that Jenner isn’t just an ambassador but is a part owner of Glow Beverage, writing, “We would like to welcome our equity stakeholder Kylie Jenner.”

On Instagram, GLOW revealed that Prescott’s also got a stake in the company.

“GLOW is an incredible functional drink that tastes amazing. I’m proud to be an ambassador of the brand and an equity stakeholder as well. Let’s GLOW!” said Prescott in a statement.

Glow beverage is looking to revolutionize the sparkling beverage world by ensuring it does more than taste great and quench your thirst.

“Each GLOW beverage has a thoughtful blend of vitamins, herbs, antioxidants, amino acids & electrolytes. This combination of ingredients works to help detoxify the body, support liver health and boost mood & immunity. GLOW Beverages are offered in two formulas; hydration and hydration+energy,” reads the brand’s FAQ page.

Dak Prescott Teams Up With Kylie Jenner To Tackle The Sparkling Water Business was originally published on cassiuslife.com