TRIED IT: MAKEUP FOREVER’s HD Skin Undetectable Longwear Foundation Is The Truth

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Finding the perfect foundation has always been a challenge for me. Between hyperpigmentation, oily skin, and yellow to neutral undertones, I struggle to find a foundation that addresses my issues without leaving me darker, ghostly or…orange. And yes, I use primer. My oily skin also seems to just eat away at my foundation while exposing my pores and giving me what I like to call “drunk face.”

With those key pieces of information, I headed to Sephora on a mission. After trying some samples of various brands, I found a match made in makeup heaven. Makeup Forever’s HD Skin Undetectable Longwear Foundation ($43) is the real deal. I tried three shades and determined 4N62 — a neutral almond shade matches my complexion perfectly. The shade 4Y60 Warm Almond was slightly too light and the shade 4R64 was too warm.

According to the MakeupForever website, the foundation is “An undetectable liquid foundation that blurs and covers imperfections for 24 hours, powered by a micro-skin system that syncs with the skin for true-to-skin finish.”

I knew I was onto something when it melted into my skin like butter. Fast-forward a couple of hours and it was holding steady at the sunny winery. I applied it with a Sephora foundation brush and then buffed it in with a blender.

Understanding Undertones

In my search for the perfect foundation, I’ve learned a few things: as mentioned earlier, the primer is important. I’m a fan of Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer and Milk Makeup Hydro Primer.

Understanding undertones is another essential component to choosing the right foundation. According to Tanya Deemer, Temptu global educator,”your skin’s undertone is the permanent, underlying color that your skin tone casts (i.e., a warm, cool, or neutral tone).” (Cosmopolitan)

How does one determine their undertone? It’s complicated, but here are a few examples: Lupita N’yongo has cool undertones (do your veins look blue?). Beyonce has warm undertones (do your veins look green?). And Kerry Washington has neutral undertones (do your veins look blue and green?). I’m somewhere in between Beyonce and Kerry Washington.

Be sure to set your foundation with a setting powder (Laura Mercier or Lorac works for me) and finish with a setting spray (Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray).

Other Products In My Look:

Sephora Best Skin Ever Concealer

Charlotte Tillbury Look Of Love Pallatte

Sephora Glossed Lip Gloss

i-Envy Bare Lashes

RELATED STORIES:

TRIED IT: Milani Cosmetics’ Sunscreen Setting Spray Is a Pure Necessity

TRIED IT: The On A Mission Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer Is The Real Deal

TRIED IT: MAKEUP FOREVER’s HD Skin Undetectable Longwear Foundation Is The Truth was originally published on hellobeautiful.com