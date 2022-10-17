Pusha T Takes Us To The Go Go In His Rolling Stone Cover Shoot

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Virginia’s own Pusha T has always put on for the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia)! When he got the opportunity to be on the cover of the GRAMMY Preview 2023 Rolling Stone, there was no question he wouldn’t represent us well! Take a look at the photos below as he paid homage to the classic Go Go photoshoots we’ve all been a part of but with a little twist.

Also DMV, Pusha T will be in town on Thursday October 20th for a meet and greet at the Mall at Prince George’s SNIPES store from 4pm – 6pm.⁠

Shoutout to everyone invloved in the shoot to make this vision come to life! This the photographer Eric Johnson, first Rolling Stone cover! The full crew included; Simon Vozick-Levinson the Writer & Deputy Music Editor, Alex Badia the Fashion Direction, Joe Hutchinson the Creative Director, Emma V. Reeves the Director of Photography & Deputy Creative Director, Joe Rodriguez the Senior Visuals Editor, Luis Felipe Campuzano the Market Editor, Kimberly Aleah the Head of Video, Ilana Woldenberg the Video Producer, Brad Wickham the Cam Op, Waiss Aramesh the Director of Social Media, Marcus Paul Stylist, Daniel Horowitz the Set Designer, Sareen Bhojwani the Hair Stylist, Bailey Nolfe the Photography Assistant, Joe Arai & MIA Snow the Set Design Assistants and Jada Lynnn, Kyle Lamar Rice, & Kimberly Infante the Stylist Assistants.

Great job to everyone involved!

