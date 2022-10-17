Kanye Buying Parler Draws Attention To The Dangers Of ‘Right-Wing’ Social Media

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is buying the right-wing social media platform, Parler.

According to CNN Business, the app’s parent company announced on Monday that the rapper who now goes by Ye has agreed in principle to purchase the platform. Although no terms of the deal have been disclosed, the agreement will include the use of private cloud services via Parlement Technologies’ private cloud and data center infrastructure.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” said West in a statement from Parler.

The move comes just days after Ye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were temporarily locked after the rapper posted a series of antisemitic tweets.

Kanye West’s recent rhetoric has cost him more than just his social media handles.

JP Morgan Chase ended its lucrative relationship with Yeezy Inc., giving him until Nov. 21 to transfer his money elsewhere.

Under the guise of “free speech,” West has been able to play the victim and claim his rights are being trampled on. When in reality, free speech doesn’t mean there are no consequences for the foul things you say.

Now it looks like Ye will have his own social platform which is already the go-to for conservatives who don’t want to be bogged down by community moderation.

Parler, which began to gain popularity among Trumpsters during the 2020 election also hides under the guise of “free speech.”

The platform prides itself on being the unmoderated version of Twitter and Facebook because they do not restrict hate speech in its terms of service.

This creates safe spaces for hate to fester and rise, which could lead to violence. Jan. 6 is a good example of what happens when sites like these are allowed to exist with no moderation.

These sites also continue to deepen the divide into what we believe is the truth. Truth needs consensus. Parler and other right-wing social platforms have small, largely republican audiences some of which have already been banned on sites that moderate hate speech. If fringe platforms like these become glorified because of people like Kanye West, then so do his racist and hateful ideas.

