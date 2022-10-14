Sabrina Elba Gives Us Style Goals In A Versace Look

Sabrina Elba sent the Internet into a frenzy today when she posted a gorgeous photo of herself donning a form-fitting Versace look that fit the beauty like a glove!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in an all black dress from the designer that featured form fitting detailing and a high neckline. She accessorized the look with a pearl necklace and round sunglasses to give the look an extra pop. She matched the look with black, pointed toe pumps on her feet and a small burgundy handbag which matched the look perfectly.