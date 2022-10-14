Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her latest designer ensemble and it’s everything!

Rocking a Dolce and Gabbana ook, the award winning songstress posed to perfection, showing off her killer curves and flawless face. For her look, she wore a curve-hugging, black and white, animal printed button-up two piece ensemble from the designer and left the top few buttons unbuttoned. She paired the look with oversized gold hoop earrings and rings on her fingers She wore her signature platinum blonde locks in a half up, half down style which she had curled throughout and served face as she posed to the Instagram photo set. “They smell blood like the sharks, they start actin’ fishy. Well, I’ma have to act a ass and they gone have to kiss me – #lilwayne #GoodMorningGorgeous @hologic ” the starlet captioned the photoset.

Check it out below.

Of course, many of Mary J’s 6 million followers flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval, leaving a plethora of heart eye and fire emojis to express their admiration as well as words of praise. “The queen of it all,” one IG user left under the photo carousel while another simply called the legendary singer, “beautiful” and another couldn’t get enough of her slay lately, commenting, “You are killing every single look this tour!! We need a catalog of all these outfits queen!”

Mary J. Blige just doesn’t miss! What do you think about her latest slay?

Mary J. Blige Gives Us A Slay In An Animal Print Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com