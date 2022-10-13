Naomi Campbell Shows Off Her Iconic Strut During The Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer Fashion Show

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

This week, Naomi Campbell was eating the runway at the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer fashion show. The 52-year-old model sizzled as she strutted down the catwalk wearing the designer’s black mesh and satin stitched body suit, which featured intricate sequin and crystal embroidery. Campbell left a blazing trail as she moved with ease down the runway, showing off her long-toned legs.

Campbell wore a glistening pair of crystal embroidered earrings and black sequin heels along with the fashionable ensemble.

After the show, Naomi shared a video of her iconic walk down the runway for fans. In the caption, the supermodel thanked the production team for an amazing show.

“Thank you Sarah Burton, Judy, Sam and all the team,” she wrote. Fans showered the legendary model with praise for how good she looked in the clip. “I just simply cannot TAKE the beauty!” wrote one stan in the comment section, while another person wrote, “Yaaasss! Motha.”

What to expect from Alexander McQueen 2023 SS Collection

Alexander McQueen’s iconic fashion show occurred at Old Royal Navy College in Greenwich, just outside London. The runway was situated underneath a transparent plastic cloud-like bubble, designed by Chilean architect Smiljan Radić, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Sarah Burton, who designed the spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, said the translucent sphere tied into the fashion house theme of the human eye. Burton told the fashion publication that the eye is a symbol of “humanity,” “emotion,” and an “expression of uniqueness.”

Well, Burton’s designs for McQueen’s latest collection are undoubtedly eye-catching. The new line features a broad range of silhouettes and elegant embroidery. Burton also plays around with whimsical tailoring, lush knits, and structured corsets throughout the collection. In fact, if you look closely at Campbell’s body suit, Burton said she purposefully designed the black bead embroidery in the middle to look like a giant eye.

One thing is for sure, Naomi looked so good in that piece!

Naomi Campbell Shows Off Her Iconic Strut During The Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer Fashion Show