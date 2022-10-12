Dr. Claud Anderson, Dr. Nubia Kai, Brother Obie & Dick Gregory’s Family Members l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Man with Plan, Dr. Claud Anderson will outline his economic plan for Black America, detailed in his book Powernomics. Before we get to Dr. Anderson, Dr. Nubia Kai will discuss The Moors. Before we hear from Dr. Kai, we’ll celebrate Dick Gregory’s birthday with some of his family and friends. But to get us started, Brother Obie.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET.

The Carl Nelson Show