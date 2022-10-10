Megan Thee Stallion Teases ‘Stranger Things’ Cameo On Instagram

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion seems more than ready to make the transition from rapper to actor. And after making her small screen debut on Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, is the hot girl coach about to find herself in the upside down?!

A few days ago, the “Thot Sh*t” rapper shared a few pictures on her Instagram page that hinted at the possibility that she’d be making an appearance on Netflix’s Stranger Things and now we can’t wait for the next season to debut already. In the photos she posted this past Saturday (Oct. 8), Megan Thee Stallion poses in front of a building before sharing pics of herself holding a Stranger Things cue card, sitting in a director’s chair, and showing off a manicure with spiders crawling on her fingernails (good job, manicurist).

Whether she’s going to be appearing in the next and final season of the hit series or she was just in the vicinity of the filming and decided to visit the set is anyone’s guess as of right now, but we wouldn’t mind seeing Megan taking her talents to Hawkins, Ind. in an apocalyptic scenario. Lord knows that town’s never seen anything like Thee Stallion in action.

Check out the post below and let us know if you think she’ll have a cameo in the series or if she’ll be playing some kind of role in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things in the comments section below.

Photo: Getty

