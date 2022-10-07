Chloe Bailey Sizzles In Paris Wearing A Clueless-Like Miu Miu Ensemble

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Chloe Bailey has internet users smitten with her latest thirst trap on Instagram. On Thursday, the “Have Mercy” hitmaker took to the gram with a few smoldering photos of herself decked down in a tweed Miu Miu ensemble. In one pic, the 24-year-old had her curvaceous assets on full display as she posed for the camera standing from a balcony somewhere in Paris.

“Get a clue,” the star, who is one half of sister singing duo Chloe X Hailey, wrote in the caption. Another photo pictured the Georgia native standing in front of the Eiffel tower as she strutted in a pair of black and white kitten heels and a cute purse.

The looks just keep on giving with Chloe, and the wins keep on rolling in, too.

Earlier this week, Pepsi premiered their “Footloose” inspired soda commercial featuring the talented singer. Chloe is now following in the footsteps of her mentor Beyoncé and superstars like Madonna and Mariah Carey, who have all made career-breaking strides with their Pepsi ad debuts. During an interview with PEOPLE, the “Ungodly Hour” crooner gushed about the huge milestone.

“When I got the ask from Pepsi, I was completely ecstatic and over the moon. I was like, ‘Wow, I get to have my pop star moment’ — so early in my career,” Chloe shared. “Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always dreamt of this moment.”

In the short ad, the singer steps into a diner where she delivers a modern-day take on the 1984 classic musical Footloose. The big opportunity struck an emotional cord for Chloe, who was blown away when she saw Beyoncé’s 2003 Pepsi commercial. If you remember, the classic ad captures a hyped gas station employee singing “Crazy in Love” before Bey approaches the shocked super fan to ask for directions.

.

“When you saw her walking to the Pepsi vending machine, and the guy was so mesmerized. That’s been ingrained in my memory,” she said. “All the icons have had their own Pepsi moment, and now having mine is really surreal.” In the future, Bailey hopes to take her singing, acting and dancing talents to Broadway. “I just love entertaining, period. My goal is to have an EGOT,” she added.

Congrats to Chloe Bailey! What did you think about that Miu Miu ensemble? Tell us in the comment sections.

Chloe Bailey Sizzles In Paris Wearing A Clueless-Like Miu Miu Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com