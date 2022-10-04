Zaya Wade Shines In Miu Miu In Latest Instagram Pictures

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Zaya Wade is killing it when it comes to fashion lately and has just broken the internet once again with her latest Instagram photos!

The teenage beauty took to the social platform earlier today to share a few new photos of herself looking as gorgeous as ever as she served face and full confidence in Miu Miu. For her latest look, the starlet donned a plaid pleated skirt and jean jacket, both from Miu Miu. She paired the look with white slip on tennis shoe and a small handbag. The gorgeous teen wore minimal make up, only rocking eye shadow, blush and a bit of lip gloss and rhinestones around her eyes to give off a cat eye look. . As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a short, bob like style that was parted over to one side and framed the side of her face.

Zaya took to the platform to share the fashionable look with her followers which she to the designer’s SS ’23 fashion show. While uploading a series of photos in a carousel, the beauty captioned the look, “#MiuMiu #MiuMiuSS23”

Check it out below.

She then shared another photo set from inside of the designer’s fashion show, this time thanking the brand for having her at such a great event while in Paris. “thank you for having me @miumiu such a beautiful show #MiuMiuSS23″ she captioned this photo set. Check it out below.

We’re loving Zaya’s style lately! Beauties, what do you think about this beauty’s Miu Miu slay?

