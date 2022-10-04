Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We all know the city of Raleigh, NC is a great place to live. Now, everyone else knows it too!

Money.com just released its list of the best places to live in the country, and Raleigh lands at #4 on the list. The website states, “Raleigh is a bit of a contradiction. It’s a mid-sized southern city with agrarian roots that also contains a bustling technology hub. As a result, the city — a part of North Carolina’s prestigious Research Triangle — defies expectations. That’s precisely what landed it on our list of Best Places to Live (yet again).” (In case you were wondering, Raleigh was at #36 on last year’s ranking, so we had a MAJOR jump!)

Money champions Raleigh’s identity as a major food destination, growing economy (thanks to the aforementioned Research Triangle area), and diverse makeup as the reason for the city’s high ranking. It’s also worth noting that overall cost of living in Raleigh is lower than the average of some 1,300 cities that the website considered this year.

As far as what cities outranked our precious capital city…

No surprise, Atlanta landed at #1, followed by Tempe, AZ and Kirkland, WA. Rounding out the top five is Rogers Park, IL. Check out the full list on the Money website, but here’s the Top 20 for 2022-2023. (And shout out to the city of Chapel Hill for making the list as well!)

Atlanta, GA Tempe, AZ Kirkland, WA Raleigh, NC Rogers Park, IL Columbia, MD Somerville, MA Ann Arbor, MI Tampa, FL Jersey City, NJ Boise City, ID Chapel Hill, NC Irvine, CA Fort Lee, NJ Arlington, VA Naperville, IL Milton, MA Fremont, CA Carmel, IN Rockville, MD

Check Out The Cites Ranked Among The Best Places To Live was originally published on thelightnc.com