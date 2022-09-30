Beyoncé, Queen Latifah & More Celebrate Solange’s Big Night At The Ballet

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Solange made her ballet debut with the support of close friends and family like her superstar big sister Beyoncé and their mom Tina Knowles-Lawson. The event was a beautiful night celebrating Solange’s major accomplishment with the New York City Ballet.

On Wednesday (Sep. 28) evening, Solange was joined by a host of celebrities and attendees to witness the opening night at the Lincoln Center’s David H. Kock theater. Not only were Beyoncé and Mrs. Tina Knowles-Lawson in attendance, but Solange’s dearest friends Melina Matsoukas, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Ferg and Queen Latifah also came out to support.

This year’s New York City Ballet (NYCB) Fall Fashion Gala marked the tenth anniversary for the event, which was originally created by the NYCB vice chair Sarah Jessica Parker. Naturally, several high-fashion and celebrity talents were already set to attend, but Solange’s involvement in this year’s festivities made for an extremely special occasion.

Knowles was tapped by the NYCB to design an original score as an accompaniment for choreographer Gianna Reisen’s piece “Play Time.”

Beyoncé and Ms. Tina happily sat front row by Solange at the start of the show to witness this historic moment. Fans in attendance noticed Beyoncé focused on the performance, bobbing her head alongside the music her sister created. It was said to be a mix of Solange’s signature jazzy yet dissonant sound. Beyoncé was a proud big sister, taking photos and videos throughout the night before she and her mom skillfully made their Irish exit.

What a successful night for Solange! She was obviously surrounded by a beautiful tribe of her closest friends and relatives. Solo posted a set of photos from her big night at the ballet saying, “what a tribbbbeee.”

