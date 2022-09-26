Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West‘s back to turning heads, and it’s not because of an Instagram post-and-delete rant.

West’s known for his fashion, and his latest shoes may be the most shocking because not only are they flip-flops, but the straps are also bedazzled. The look was debuted amidst London Fashion week while Ye was attending Burberry‘s Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show today, September 26.

What makes the style choice even wilder is the entire outfit as a whole.

The outfit started with a weathered black hoodie under a leather button-up. Seems normal at first, right? But if you look further, the shirt has another set of sleeves attached at the sides. Instead of letting the sleeves hang, Ye tied them around his waist.

He matched them with a matching pair of black leather pants and black socks on the feet, which were, of course, complimented with the star of the show– the bedazzled thong flip-flops.

In other West news, he recently sat down with GMA to talk about everything from his relationship with Kim Kardashian to fighting for his voice amid drama with GAP and adidas.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” West said on GMA. “I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

During the interview, Ye also revealed that Sway was right regarding the idea of creating your own infrastructure to sell clothes.

“You know what,” he says with a smile. “I will go ahead and say that Sway had the answers.”

Kanye West Is Trying To Bring Bedazzled Flip-Flops Back In Style was originally published on cassiuslife.com