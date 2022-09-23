Couldn’t Get Jiggy: Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting For Diddy [Video]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jadakiss’ pen goes off whether it’s for solo work, for The LOX or someone else. He now admits he hated writing for Diddy.

As spotted on Complex the Yonkers, New York native’s career is full of several classic appearances, battles and moments. As far as the bars go he has crafted some of the most memorable verses during Bad Boy Entertainment golden era. In a recent appearance on The Personal Party Podcast he revealed that writing for Puff Daddy was far from an enjoyable experience for him.

“I really hated it. Puff, after giving him “[It’s All About] The Benjamins,” “Señorita,” “Victory.” … A couple remixes—I used to feel like it was taking away too much of me,” he explained. “I ain’t know how to morph. It ain’t like he a n***a that I knew my whole life that I can just scribe him how I think he should be.”

He went on to detail the process when he would be in the studio working on No Way Out era material. “I ain’t feel like I could write the bars for myself and give it to him, because I ain’t feel like it fit him,” he continued. “He had too much money. I was still extra grungy. My mind couldn’t think of that much Versace, or being on that type of financial level. So it used to conflict with me writing for him. But he just used to tell me, ‘Give me the shit that you would say for you.’ I’m like, ‘It ain’t going fit for you.’ But he used to know how to make it work.”

You can watch the interview below.

