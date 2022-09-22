Our “Grub Plug of The Day” is a snack that is vegan-friendly and still packed with flavor!
Good Eat’n snacks is a collaboration between NBA All-Star Chris Paul and commerce platform GoPuff. It includes seven products that are plant-based, vegan, and gluten-free, while also being very delicious. The collection includes the following snacks:
- Cookies N Creme Popcorn
- Carolina Style BBQ Popcorn
- Hot Hot Puffs
- Cinnamon Sugar Mini Donut Puffs
- Nacho Cheeze Tortilla Chips
- Big Dill Ranch Tortilla Chips
- Classic BBQ Porkless Rinds
As reported by Delish, Paul said that the lack of snacks that were both delicious and plant-based was what inspired him to make those snacks himself.
“As someone with a plant-based diet who loves flavorful foods, I know first-hand that it can be difficult to find delicious and approachable plant-based alternatives to your favorite snacks,” said the athlete in a statement. “I’m thrilled to announce this new brand with GoPuff that makes plant-based snacks easily available with flavors that appeal to the masses.”
Good Eat’n snacks, ranging in price from $3.29-$4.29, can be purchased directly through the GoPuff app.
Grub Plug of The Day: NBA Player Chris Paul’s “Good Eat’n” Vegan Snacks was originally published on thelightnc.com