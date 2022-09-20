Chris Redd Announces Exit From “Saturday Night Live”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

As new Saturday Night Live cast members are announced, others are calling it quits.

Among those departing is Chris Redd, who’s been a part of the famous NBC sketch show for five seasons and was most known for his masterful impersonations of Kanye West, U.S. Senator Cory Booker, and New York Mayor Eric Adams.

The 37-year-old released a statement explaining how grateful he was for being a part of the long-running show, the growth, and the longtime friends he’s made of cast members.

“Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth,” Redd said in a statement. “Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to [creator] Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

He’s already got his next professional moves lined up as he plans to release his own comedy special Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? later this year through HBO.

During his tenure, he even nabbed a primetime Emmy in 2018 for outstanding original music and lyrics in 2018 for the song “Come Back Barack.”

“Every night, I turn the TV on and cry / I say why, I feel like we’re all gonna die,” Redd sang with the help of Kenan Thompson and Chance The Rapper. “So come back, Barack.”

As NBC gears up for the 48th season, there’s been a bit of turnover with Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson leaving with Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker signing on.

