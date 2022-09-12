Philly Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 Following Shooting at LA

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

**UPDATED: Sept. 12, 2022 8:28PM**

We are very sad to report that PnB Rock has died at the age of 30, following a shooting at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in LA this afternoon. The news was confirmed by the LA Times.

Los Angeles police Capt. Kelly Muniz, who would not identify the victim, said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. at the famous eatery on Main Street and Manchester Avenue.

Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, had been at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who’d posted a location-tagged photo in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Muniz said a suspect brandished a firearm inside the restaurant and demanded items from the victim. Sources told The Times that Rock was targeted for his jewelry.

“He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” she said. Muniz said the victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 pm.

We send our condolences to PnB’s family, friends, and fans.

***

**Original Story Below**

Philly’s rapper PNB Rock was just shot at the iconic restaurant, Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles California.

A video of PNB Rock lying down while gruesomely bleeding on the floor of Roscoe’s has been circulating on Twitter.

The rapper just recently posted to his Instagram stories 3 hours ago wearing a black shirt. In the video, you can see Rock in a black shirt while someone turns him over from his stomach to his back. You can also see what appears to be his face. The video is very disturbing.

As reported by Doc Louallen, PNB Rock has been transported to a nearby hospital.

